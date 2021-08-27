Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1,118.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 92,369 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 205,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,763. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

