Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $256,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. 201,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

