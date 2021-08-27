Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,798 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 434,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 510.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after buying an additional 695,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 2,199,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

