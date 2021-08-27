Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 11,380 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,906 shares during the period.

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 714,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,900. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

