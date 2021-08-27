Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,520,762. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $375.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.