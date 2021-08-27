WCM Investment Management LLC Has $48.17 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.37% of Focus Financial Partners worth $48,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.02. 20,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,558. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

