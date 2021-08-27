WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,840,577 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 4.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.46% of EPAM Systems worth $1,572,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $631.42. 2,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.10. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

