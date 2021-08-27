Webcoin (WEB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123,933.24

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 198% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $123,933.24 and $21.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00771002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100756 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

