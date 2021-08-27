Wedbush Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $105.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

