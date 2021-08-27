Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,612,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 257,574 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 233,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 87,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

