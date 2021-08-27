Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DY. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

DY stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

