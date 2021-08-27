Wendy Mayall Buys 5,000 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Wendy Mayall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £30,850 ($40,305.72).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 675.15. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.