Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$120.40 during trading on Thursday. 5,025,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

