Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,645 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 695,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

