Westchester Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,206 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,357,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.03. 3,832,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,144. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

