Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 13320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

