WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,627,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $246,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WRK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,879. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

