WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.13 Million

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $255.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $288.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $725.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.00 million to $768.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 174,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,508. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

