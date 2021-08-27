Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 67.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE GD opened at $199.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.96. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

