Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,447 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.