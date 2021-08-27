Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $65,646,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.