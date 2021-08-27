Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,129 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after purchasing an additional 895,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after buying an additional 923,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,313,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23.

