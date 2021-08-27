Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

