Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.