Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.