Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:WK traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.01. 3,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Workiva has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

