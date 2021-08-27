World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

World Acceptance stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

