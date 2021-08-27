World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $199,000.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
World Acceptance stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.
