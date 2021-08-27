Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 1,862 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,085,750 shares of company stock valued at $118,166,400. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,503. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

