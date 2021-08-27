Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV remained flat at $$120.40 during trading on Thursday. 5,025,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

