Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 4,703 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,501,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,004,000 after acquiring an additional 318,686 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,847. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

