Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.34. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,030. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

