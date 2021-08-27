Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 543 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 5,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,409. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.