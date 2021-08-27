Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 15,199,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,475,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

