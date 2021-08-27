Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,574 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.46. 66,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.