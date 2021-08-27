Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. 39,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,024. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

