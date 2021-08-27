Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 20,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,623. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

