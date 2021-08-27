Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 4,586 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.07% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $573.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.74 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

