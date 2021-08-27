Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 83,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $189.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

