Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $674,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 225,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,796,797. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

