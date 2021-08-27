Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $47,478.89 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.39 billion and $217.97 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $47,478.89 or 0.99947606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00068156 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00609841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,774 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.