XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 262,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

