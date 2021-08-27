XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSE XPEV traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.28. 262,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.