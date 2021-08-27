Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YSG opened at $4.81 on Friday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

YSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

