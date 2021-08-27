Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:YSG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

