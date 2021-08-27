Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

NASDAQ:YJ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

