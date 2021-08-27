Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,768,564 shares of company stock worth $2,278,788,097 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.00. 2,221,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,042. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion and a PE ratio of -25.85.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.