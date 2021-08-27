Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $94.42 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

