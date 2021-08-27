Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.21 EPS

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 104,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

