Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. 28,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

