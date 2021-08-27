Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,837. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

