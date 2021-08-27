Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,368,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

